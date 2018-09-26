Here are the hottest new fragrances for this fall (VIDEO)

'Joy by Dior' is the first major perfume launch for Dior since it introduced ‘J'adore’ back in 1999. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 ― Fall is rolling in, and there is no better time to refresh your fragrance collection. Luckily, the major beauty houses are on the case, with a slew of new perfume launches for the upcoming season. We highlight five of the biggest.

Givenchy

This month, Parfums Givenchy announced that it had reinvented its signature 1957 scent “L'Interdit”. The fragrance has been revamped for 2018, and now incorporates notes orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, vetiver and patchouli. It comes with a new campaign fronted by brand ambassador Rooney Mara.

Dior

After months of teasing, Parfums Christian Dior unveiled a new scent, dubbed “Joy by Dior,” this September. The fragrance, which is represented by Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, is the first major perfume launch for Dior since it introduced “J'adore” back in 1999. Described by the brand as “an intoxicating, harmonious and enveloping experience that gradually unfolds as the more subtle notes are revealed,” “Joy” features floral notes with elements of citrus fruits, as well as woody, muskier scents.

Louis Vuitton

Another major perfume launch this month comes courtesy of Louis Vuitton, which called upon brand ambassador Emma Stone to front the campaign for its new scent “Attrape-Rêves”. The scent features notes of African cacao flower, peony, essence of patchouli, and delicate Turkish rose, as well as bergamot and ginger, for a result that the brand calls “surprising, jubilant and sensual.”

Moschino

Moschino used its Milan Fashion Week show to make the surprise announcement of its new “Toy 2” scent, which was carried down the catwalk by supermodel Kendall Jenner. The floral woody eau de parfum blends top notes of mandarin, apple and magnolia with a muskier base of sandalwood and musk.

Dolce & Gabbana

Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has put a sultry spin on fall scents with “The Only One,” a new variation of its signature scent “The One.” Launched at the end of August, the perfume features notes of violet blossom, coffee, bergamot and iris, to name just a few. ― AFP-Relaxnews