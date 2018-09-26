Reem hits the ground running for fitness and football

Reem and boyfriend Jake Mowson will participate in the Run for National Unity (R4NU) event on October 20. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — A busy schedule need not stop one from keeping a fit and healthy lifestyle, at least not for Astro SuperSports TV host and Mix FM radio presenter Reem Shahwa.

She may not have time to hit the gym, but the 33-year-old personality tries to always stay in shape.

“I believe in balance. I try not to get extreme in anything I do, be it working out or when eating. I eat what I want, in moderation.

“I’m not a health junkie but being healthy is important,” she said.

She recently became a vegan after returning from the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“I saw a documentary and it impacted me so much as it talked about how eating animal products lead to many diseases.

“I went cold turkey and haven’t eaten meat since,” she said

Reem currently juggles hosting Sunday Night Live for Astro Supersports with handling Mix Blitz from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, on Mix FM.

While many Malaysians may perceive football to be a man’s game, football fans tuning in for their fix of the English Premier League will recognise her as more than just a pretty face in a Liverpool jersey interviewing football stars, and now even handling her own show.

“I’m hosting this show called Sunday Night Live. It’s the pre-game show and halftime show.

“Astro made history by asking me to be the first female host on a football show in Malaysia,” she told Malay Mail.

“It was quite on point that they gave me this opportunity, to put a woman in a male-dominated industry talking about a male-dominated sport,” she said.

Reem, an avid marathoner, will participate in the Run for National Unity (R4NU) event organised by HELP University and Redberry Sdn Bhd, to be held at the Lake Gardens in Kuala Lumpur on October 20.

The run aims to promote national unity and harmony, as well as raise funds for scholarships for deserving students.

“After the recent elections, we saw that we can make a difference if we stand together as Malaysians,” she said adding that fostering unity through the run is a bonus for such a positive event.

Registration for the R4NU is open until October 1.

Walk-in registration is at the Federal Territory Athletics Association’s office at Wisma OCM or at HELP University ELM Business School Department of Student Affairs, while online registration is also available at www.racexasia.com.