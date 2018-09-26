Malaysia’s first Shadow Cabinet unveiled

The Shadow Cabinet is led by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from Umno. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has formed a Shadow Cabinet, the first in Malaysia’s history, led by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from Umno.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the Shadow Cabinet was formed by BN component parties — Umno, MCA and MIC — and will see two BN MPs monitoring each federal ministry.

“The committees are meant to function as a check and balance on each ministry, and also a ‘policy watch’ alongside formulating alternative policies in contrast to those of PH (Pakatan Harapan),” he said in a statement.

Based on the list provided, many of the Shadow posts are filled by MPs who formerly held those portfolios while BN was the federal government.

Khairy Jamaluddin is the Shadow finance minister, while Shadow domestic trade and consumer affairs minister is Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

MORE TO COME