13 ‘Geng 08’ members jailed

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Thirteen of the 19 men initially charged with becoming members of an organised crime group were sentenced to eight months’ jail each by the High Court here today for becoming members of an unlawful organisation known as “Geng 08”.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah handed down the sentence on the 13 accused, aged between 19 and 38, after they pleaded guilty to the amended charge, made under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

They were initially charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code with becoming members of an organised crime group, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years.

The case was fixed for management today and the 13 accused changed their plea after the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor, offered an amended charge with becoming members of an unlawful organisation under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

The law provides an imprisonment for up to three years, or maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from their respective date of arrest, which was between March 23 and June 18 last year.

The other six pleaded not guilty and were given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal after the prosecution withdrew the charge against them and they would be charged again at the Magistrate’s Court.

All the 19 accused were charged with becoming members of “Geng 08”, which is an unlawful organisation, in Kuala Lumpur between August 23, 2013 and March 28, 2018. — Bernama