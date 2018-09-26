Ipoh airport to get RM1.3m upgrade

Tan said the project will see the upgrading of aircraft parking aprons, open bays, and segregation of aircraft operations. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 26 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad will spend RM1.3 million to improve facilities at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Perak Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the project will upgrade the aircraft parking aprons, open bays, and segregation of aircraft operations.

“Work will begin end of this year and scheduled to be completed by second quarter of next year,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the airport here today, Tan said the planned upgrade augurs well for the airport’s overall development.

“Last year, the airport recorded 276,000 passengers with monthly flights reaching 168,” he added.

As of July, the airport recorded some 190,000 passengers.

“Next Monday, AirAsia will be flying into Sultan Azlan Shah Airport from Johor Baru,” he said, adding that more flights are coming without elaborating.