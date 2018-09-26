Malay Mail

No to Nutella! Malaysians react to newest burger in town

Published 1 hour ago on 26 September 2018

By Tan Mei Zi

At least it won’t put a dent in your wallet. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ViralFoodCrew
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Malaysians are notorious for stretching the limits of their imagination when it comes to food, whipping up wacky concoctions like nasi lemak mooncakes and Milo topped with durian and cheese.

The latest creation is a meat burger slathered in generous helpings of everyone’s favourite hazelnut chocolate spread, Nutella.

 

 

According to ViralFoodCrew on Twitter, the burger uses Nutella alongside melted cheese to give a facelift to the Ramly burger which is conventionally eaten with mayonnaise and brown sauce.

Royal Burger in Sungai Buloh claims credit for the recipe but many Malaysians are feeling queasy at the thought of chocolate and meat being married together in such a way.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some users are hoping that the Nutella burger will catch the attention of Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay who is famous for his caustic takedowns of people’s food on Twitter.

 

 

While some might see Nutella burgers as a pretty radical move, ViralFoodCrew has some suggestions about even more sweet spreads that could be used in your next Ramly burger.

The admin wrote, “Instead of just using sauce and mayonnaise, try experiencing a burger where the sauce is replaced with Nutella or kaya.”

 

