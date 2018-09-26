No to Nutella! Malaysians react to newest burger in town

At least it won’t put a dent in your wallet. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ViralFoodCrew

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Malaysians are notorious for stretching the limits of their imagination when it comes to food, whipping up wacky concoctions like nasi lemak mooncakes and Milo topped with durian and cheese.

The latest creation is a meat burger slathered in generous helpings of everyone’s favourite hazelnut chocolate spread, Nutella.

Bosan dengan burger ramly, burger crispy , burger macdonald, burger KFc, Apa kata cuba rasa burger royal ayam/ daging nuttela ni.



Confirm meletopsss😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0t1BeevAJC — ViralFoodCrew (@khairunnaim5) September 23, 2018

Burger Royal Ayam,Kambing,Daging cheese nutella😍



Apa yang kelainan nya burger ni?



Sos dan Mayonis digantikan dengan cheese dan Nutella. Kami syorkan try dulu pekena burger ni, jangan kecam terus. pic.twitter.com/XX3ZZ4vnS1 — ViralFoodCrew (@khairunnaim5) September 24, 2018

According to ViralFoodCrew on Twitter, the burger uses Nutella alongside melted cheese to give a facelift to the Ramly burger which is conventionally eaten with mayonnaise and brown sauce.

Royal Burger in Sungai Buloh claims credit for the recipe but many Malaysians are feeling queasy at the thought of chocolate and meat being married together in such a way.

Burger dan nutella pun tak mustahil bersama. Inikan pula saya dan awak. https://t.co/6xHdeOQf2C — Hizami Li (@HizamiLi) September 25, 2018

Really🤢.



Manis + masin + berminyak = not a good combo for me. I might throw up.



Havent tried it yet, i will never. Kecuali ada org belanja😉. But nutella in burger?! Are u serious!!?? https://t.co/BHYUfWlj5a — Ray saja bah (@raymahad) September 24, 2018

GELI DOH BURGER DGN NUTELLA??? DISGUSTING, nuff said pic.twitter.com/jtmwpoIIeC — mel (@shmiliashmsul) September 24, 2018

Me to the nutella burger founder : pic.twitter.com/rglqI0b4cv — L E R O S S A (@wan_azril) September 24, 2018

Burger with Nutella? Nope. That ain’t gonna taste good 🤢 — seha.e (@sehaeffndy) September 24, 2018

Is there sharia law for burger blasphemy? https://t.co/767R79RkI9 — Faizal Hamssin (@faizalhamssin) September 24, 2018

I loveeeee nutella but not sure bout eating them with burgers. I'm calling the cops!!! https://t.co/4EW5i3NC9f — Amin (@Amienhakimin) September 24, 2018

Some users are hoping that the Nutella burger will catch the attention of Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay who is famous for his caustic takedowns of people’s food on Twitter.

@GordonRamsay please comment on this. Its nutella burger with beef. https://t.co/ECynC6d0nB — y26 (@yamaanshahid1) September 25, 2018

While some might see Nutella burgers as a pretty radical move, ViralFoodCrew has some suggestions about even more sweet spreads that could be used in your next Ramly burger.

The admin wrote, “Instead of just using sauce and mayonnaise, try experiencing a burger where the sauce is replaced with Nutella or kaya.”