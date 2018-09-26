Perak PKR election could be postponed until after PD poll

Tan said this was because there was not enough manpower to handle the election. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 26 — The Perak PKR election which was postponed last week following a fracas in Penang and Kedah, may only be resumed after the Port Dickson by-election.

Its youth vice-chief Tan Kar Hing said this was because there was not enough manpower to handle the election.

“According to the timetable set, there is no space for Perak to have its election after its postponement. Every week, only two or three states can have its election due to manpower constraints,” he said.

“But we hope Perak can hold its election soon,” he added.

Speaking to reporters here today after visiting Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Tan, who is also state Tourism Committee chairman, however said the party’s Political Bureau held a meeting on Tuesday and several dates were proposed.

“Let’s see what the bureau says,” he said.

On calls that the party used manual voting rather than e-voting, Tan said there are pros and cons to both voting system.

“But the positive side of e-voting outweighs the manual voting. The party decided on e-voting as it is less problematic,” he said, adding that the party had learned from its previous experience of manual voting.

Perak PKR’s election on Sunday was postponed after reports of scuffles and technical problems disrupted voting in Kedah and Penang.

Media reports had highlighted physical brawls and postponement of polling in several Kedah branches.

Technical problems due to PKR’s new e-voting system were also reported.

PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the party leadership accepted the disputed election results in Penang after it was cleared by PKR’s election committee (JPP).