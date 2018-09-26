Baling MP remanded for four days in graft probe

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is brought out of the magistrate's court in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim, his brother and a cousin have been remanded for four days to assist in multiple corruption investigations.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim granted the remand order for the men from today until September 30 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They were represented by four lawyers with S. Devanandan as the lead counsel, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akril Gharib represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Devanandan explained that the investigations involved Tabung Haji contracts during Azeez’s tenure as its chairman.

“They were remanded despite stating that they will give their full cooperation to MACC. We disagree that they need to be remanded as the investigations can still go on without them being detained,” he told the press after the remand hearing.

Investigations on Azeez, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, and his relatives are conducted under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.