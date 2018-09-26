It's official: Pos Malaysia CEO appointed MCMC chairman

The Pos Malaysia Bhd group chief executive will hold the post effective October 1, for a period of two years, minister Gobind Singh Deo (pic) announced in a brief statement. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia today confirmed today Al-Ishsal Ishak’s appointment as the chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The Pos Malaysia Bhd group chief executive will hold the post effective October 1, for a period of two years, minister Gobind Singh Deo announced in a brief statement.

Al-Ishsal holds a Bachelor of Management (Honours) degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was a Japan Airlines Scholar at Sophia University, Tokyo.

He has worked in the digital startup industry from 1994 to 2008, and was also previously a chief digital officer at McCann Ericsson Worldgroup, CEO at Kuwait-owned Baraka Telecom, senior vice president in marketing and products at Malaysia Airlines Berhad, group head of ancillary income at AirAsia and also worked in Tune Group.

He was the managing director for South East Asia of ECO Capacity Exchange Ltd (London), as well as trainer and consultant for Airbus group, before joining Pos Malaysia.

He has also served on the Board of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDeC) and was a former member of the National Information Technology Council (NITC).

The media has speculated on his appointment as early as last week.

Al-Ishsal was only appointed Pos Malaysia chief executive in February this year, and it is not known what would happen to his position there.