After latest charges, Najib says must clam up on 1MDB

Najib said he was now restricted from making remarks that may influence public opinion on 1MDB. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he may no longer issue public statements on 1MDB as he is on trial for 25 charges related to the state investment firm.

While he thanked the judge for rejecting prosecutors’ bid to prevent him from organising events on the topic, he said he was now restricted from making remarks that may influence public opinion on the subject.

“With these charges in court, my opportunity to openly comments and explain matters related to 1MDB is now restricted,” he wrote on Facebook.

“God willing, I will clear my name soon in court.”

Prosecutors hit Najib last week with 21 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLA) and another four under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The charges are over his role in the rebranding of Terengganu Investment Authority to 1MDB and the US$681 million he previously claimed was a donation from an unnamed Arab royal in 2013.

He was already facing another seven charges related to RM42 million from a former 1MDB subsidiary.

His wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, is currently being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over her suspected role in the 1MDB scandal.