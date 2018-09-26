In manifesto, PD indie says would back Pakatan policies

A giant poster of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen in Port Dickson September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Independent candidate Stevie Chan vowed to support Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto pledges if elected as the representative for Port Dickson.

In his brief manifesto issued today, he said he would press the ruling coalition to deliver on promises made ahead of the general election and seek definite deadlines for their delivery.

“Malaysians voted for PH on the May 9 not only to reject the old politics of corruption and hate, but also to alleviate their concerns on stagnating income growth, high-cost of living, rising inequality, quality of public education and more,” he said.

Other issues he proposed to address include income inequality, welfare payments to the lowest 20 per cent of wage earners, education, poverty reduction, and electoral reforms.

On matters directly concerning the constituency, he said he would propose linking Kuala Lumpur to Port Dickson via shuttle bus service, among others.

“I agree that some of the above measures are difficult to implement, but as an Independent, it is my task to push my agenda into a national conversation,” he said.

“Some of my proposal, like revamping the taxation system to transfer wealth from the wealthy to the poor would be in line with the individuals’ values of many MPs, and a cause beneficial to all Malaysians should be supported by politicians in Malaysia Baru.”

Former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned on September 12 to force a by-election for PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest as part of the plan for him to return to active politics.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Sept 28 and polling for Oct 13.