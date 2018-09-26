Road bully remanded three days over assault near Queensbay Mall

A police officer escorts the road bully (left) and the Balik Pulau murder suspect (centre) to the magistrate's court in George Town September 26, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — A factory worker was remanded for three days from today over a road rage and assault incident near Queensbay Mall.

Magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati granted the remand order when the man was brought to the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The man was arrested in Teluk Kumbar at 12.15am yesterday for investigations into a road rage incident that was captured on a video shared on social media.

The 50-second video clip showed a man, clad in a black shirt, alighting from his car and walking towards another vehicle and kicking one of its side mirrors.

He could be heard shouting at the driver of the second car before snatching a female passenger’s mobile phone she had used to record him.

When the woman demanded the phone back, he grabbed her hair and hit her on the head while keeping possession of the phone.

The driver, the woman’s husband, continued recording the exchange on a separate device while passers-by could be seen trying to stop the attacker.

Southwest district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan yesterday said the incident happened at 6.50pm on Monday.

He said the couple and their two children had been near the Bayan Indah roundabout when a car honked at them from behind.

He said the other car, a white Proton Saga, then stopped in front of them before the suspect got down and started verbally abusing the couple.

He said the suspect had snatched two mobile phones from the woman and demanded that she delete the recording.

“Some passers-by managed to coax him to return the handphones that he had snatched from the woman,” he said.

The case will be investigated under Section 427 together with Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing mischief and voluntarily causing harm.

In a separate case, a 29-year-old man was remanded for seven days from today in connection with the murder of his 63-year-old mother.

The unemployed man was arrested yesterday to assist in investigations into the murder of Faridah Hashim, whose body was found inside a septic tank in Kampung Sungai Burung.

The man was arrested in Balik Pulau at 8.45am yesterday.

Faridah’s body was found inside the septic tank on Monday after she was reported missing since September 21.

Anbalagan yesterday said initial investigations showed that she was stabbed on her neck once and then her throat was slashed.

It is believed that the suspect had stabbed her in the kitchen of their home after an argument.