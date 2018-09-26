LRT for Penang — Joshua Woo

SEPTEMBER 26 — What kind of public transport for Penang? Elevated Light Rail Transit (LRT), on-ground tram, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), or others?

That's the question some members of the public are deliberating on as the state government is working on the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Many views have been shared from various perspectives, for instance, on construction and operational cost, ridership, safety, traffic efficiency, and others. What I find lacking is the passengers' comfort. Which mode of public transport is the most comfortable?

I decided to find out by commuting on the different modes of public transport in Klang Valley.

I started with the LRT to USJ7, then I switched to the Sunway BRT until Setia Jaya to transfer to KTM Komuter to KL Sentral. Then I took the monorail to Bukit Bintang to change to Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

So in one day I have experienced the five different modes — the LRT, BRT, Komuter, monorail and MRT.

Here's my take on each, starting with the one with the most comfortable seat.

Seats

KTM Komuter has the best seating arrangement. The chairs have good back support with headrest. None of the other mode has this. Komuter chairs are also cushioned and clean.

LRT, MRT, and monorail have similar plastic seats. BRT uses regular Rapid bus sponge chairs.

Given that BRT jerks a lot, its chair is the most uncomfortable, soring passenger's neck after a while. KTM Komuter is also quite jerky but the chair's high back support helps.

Ride comfort

In term of ride comfort, BRT is the worst. The inertia when the bus accelerates and stops often throws standing passengers back and forth, and when it turns, we are thrown to the side, honing our balancing skill along the way.

Even though the BRT moves on dedicated bus lane, there are many yellow transverse bars painted on the road, nudging BRT driver to slow down, making the ride bumpy at many points.

In comparison, LRT, MRT, and monorail passengers don't feel much of the inertia when the train accelerates and stops. While both LRT and MRT turn smoothly, the monorail tends to tilt when turning.

Besides, the monorail seems not well maintained. It looks dilapidated compared to the advanced monorail such as BYD's unmanned SkyRail launched in Yinchuan, China, early this year.

Passengers who like to read or work on their phone when commuting will like the LRT and MRT. They give the least discomfort to those with car sickness.

The Komuter's railway track makes the ride more jerky than the LRT and MRT but less than the BRT. Compared to the Komuter and BRT, the LRT and MRT offer smooth ride.

LRT carriage is slightly smaller than the MRT but it doesn't lack in comfort.

Stations

MRT station is the best compared to the rest. It's air-conditioned, clean, informative and spacious. The quality of MRT station sets itself apart from other transports' station. Seemingly, more expensive as well.

In term of efficiency, the KTM doesn't score that well. The Komuter has the longest waiting time, at 35 minutes between trains to KL Sentral.

KTM ticketing system requires passengers to buy a RM5 card that cannot be returned and refunded. The card costs more than my RM3 trip. None of the other transport mode requires this needless charges.

For Penang

I wouldn't want the BRT as it's jerky, bumpy, and uncomfortable, like regular buses. We cannot have KTM Komuter as it takes up much road space for railway track.

The best would be a combination of the MRT with komuter seats installed and the underground cosy stations. That would deliver splendid commuting experience for Penang. That's however too expensive.

What comes closest would be the LRT with its own unique design for Penang. Or Yinchuan's advance monorail, but I wouldn't know if it is as good as the LRT.

