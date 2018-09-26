Federal, state governments can sue for defamation, apex court rules

Chong was sued by the Sarawak government for defamation in 2012 after issuing a press statement which was carried by the several news portals. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Federal and state governments can sue individuals for defamation, the Federal Court ruled today.

Malaysiakini reported that a five-member bench led by Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Ahmad Ma'arop ruled that in Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen's case against the Sarawak government, the Derbyshire principle is not applicable as there are existing provisions in the law available to address the issue, including the Government Proceedings Act 1956 (GPA).

The common law Derbyshire principle, which forbids public authorities from bringing actions for defamation, had previously been enforced twice by the Court of Appeal, when throwing out suits by former Pahang menteri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng against the media.

“The government has a reputation, which it could protect via defamation suits,” the portal said quoting the decision.

Ahmad, the president of the Court of Appeal, who wrote the unanimous judgement, partially upheld the Court of Appeal’s majority decision from 2016, which ruled that Section 3 of the GPA does not exclude proceedings in libel or defamation by or against the government.

However, Ahmad ordered for Chong's case to remitted back to the Kuching High Court, as the Court of Appeal had erred in entering its judgment.

Chong was sued by the Sarawak government for defamation in 2012 after issuing a press statement which was carried by the several news portals, including Sin Chew Daily and Malaysiakini.