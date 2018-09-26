Legendary composer Pak Ngah to be buried this afternoon

Pak Ngah, also known as the father of Irama Malaysia, died in Batam, Indonesia yesterday, a day before his 60th birthday. — Picture via Instagram/Pak Ngah Suhaimi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Renowned music composer Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zain, popularly known as Pak Ngah, will be buried in Ampang later today.

He died yesterday in Batam, Indonesia and his body arrived at the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal at 10.18am today, according to BH Online.

A representative of the family, Abdul Raziff Abdul Rani, 56, said Pak Ngah, was on a three-day visit to Batam for work.

He died of a heart attack yesterday at 3.02pm after he suddenly collapsed, just a day before his 60th birthday.

“On behalf of Pak Ngah’s family, we wish to thank everyone who provided their support and who were present today.

“The body will be brought to Masjid Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur and will be buried at Kampung Baru Ampang Kuala Lumpur Cemetery after Zohor time,” Raziff told the Malay language portal.

The composer was known as the father of Irama Malaysia who popularised the form of traditional music.

His songs have been sung by such Malaysian singers as Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Noraniza Idris.

The Hati Karma composer reportedly suffered from heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Pak Ngah was born on September 26, 1958 in Kampung Baru. He was the second child and only son among five siblings and was described as a hilarious and unpretentious person, according to Astro Awani.