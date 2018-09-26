Seizing on sultan’s ire, PAS tells Johor to uphold national language

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar had earlier reprimanded a local councillor over the use of other languages in an official document. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — PAS urged the Pakatan Harapan state government to prioritise Bahasa Melayu, after Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar reprimanded a local councillor over the use of other languages in an official document.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin insisted that no other languages need be used as state residents employed the national language daily.

“Johor PAS reminds all parties to respect the mandate given by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and to not politicise the issue because his decree was for the well-being of all the people of Johor,” he said in a statement today.

The former Johor assemblyman said this in response to the controversy over a councillor’s purported issuance of an official letter using Chinese script and English.

It was later clarified that the offending letter was a translation accompanying the official version written in BM and issued on the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) letterhead.

“Although Johor Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin and Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How explained that MBIP councillor Chan Wei Khan did not intend to refute the Malay language, it still caused conflict within society,” he said.

Abdullah said his party viewed the matter seriously as it upset the state Ruler.

“Sultan Ibrahim said that any official matters involving the state government and the local authorities in Johor should be written in Malay.

“He also explained that so far no official letter issued by the Johor government or any local authorities was written in two languages,” said Abdullah.

Earlier this morning, a group of 10 Johor non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives held a protest and delivered a 15-point memorandum to the MBIP, urging action against Chan.

Gelang Patah Umno deputy chief Pandak Ahmad led the protest outside MBIP’s Jalan Skudai office at about 9am.