Tony Fernandes picked as National Stadiums Board new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — In a statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports today, Malaysian business mogul Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has been named the new Chairman of the National Stadiums Board.

Fernandes replaces former chairman, Datuk Safri Abdul Aziz, who was a political appointee under the Barisan Nasional government.

“Being one of the most recognised entrepreneurs in the world and having won multiple award such as CEO of the Year and Entrepeneur of The Year, Tony has proven he has the business acumen to help improve our finances which have incurred a debt of RM11 million,” the statement read.

“He used to own English club Queens Park Rangers and was a founder of now defunct Formula1 team Caterham. He knows the in’s and out’s of developing and promoting sports on a global scale. Apart from that, his portfolio consisting aviation (AirAsia), entertainment (Warner Music), hotels (Tune Hotels) and broadcast (The Apprentice Asia) make him an ideal candidate for the job.”