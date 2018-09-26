Singapore chairman's maid: Items taken were damaged, or discarded

Taking the stand on Sept 25, 2018 for the first time on the 12th day of the trial, Indonesian domestic helper Parti Liyani testified that she had sought and received permission from Liew’s wife to keep some of the items. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Some of the items she was alleged to have stolen were damaged, discarded, or meant to be disposed. Believing that they could be repaired or used, Indonesian domestic helper Parti Liyani kept the items, and sent them back to her family in Indonesia.

The 44-year-old is accused of stealing more than S$50,000 (RM151,702.50) worth of items from Changi Airport Group's chairman Liew Mun Leong and family.

Taking the stand yesterday for the first time on the 12th day of the trial, she testified that she had sought and received permission from Liew’s wife to keep some of the items.

Parti, also known as “Yani” to Liew’s family, faces four theft charges.

She had been the live-in help for eight years at their home on Chancery Lane near the Dunearn Road area before her arrest.

Among other things, she allegedly stole a damaged Gerald Genta watch with a broken strap valued at S$25,000, two white iPhone 4 models with accessories valued at S$2,056, 120 pieces of men’s clothing items valued at S$150 each, a S$500 blanket, three S$100 bedsheets, a S$150 Philips DVD player, S$300 worth of kitchenware and utensils, a S$250 black Gucci wallet, a S$250 black Braun Buffel wallet, and a S$50 Helix watch.

These items were allegedly found a day after her termination, in three sealed boxes in the Liews’ family home. They were left behind by her to be sent back to Indonesia.

Yesterday, Parti’s lawyer Anil Balchandani took his client through a list of some of the items, including the DVD player, men’s clothing, and watches.

The Liews’ residence underwent a renovation around 2008, and many of their belongings had to be packed and stored at a commercial storeroom in Toa Payoh, the court was told.

Asked by Anil when and how she came into possession of the Philips DVD player, Parti said through an interpreter that it was after the renovation of the house.

She learnt from Mrs Liew that some of the household appliances had been changed to new ones, and the ones in storage were not needed.

“I asked her if I can get the DVD player (and TV) for my usage Mrs Liew said okay,” she added.

Asked about a Swatch watch allegedly in her possession, Parti said she found it in a dustbin in the household.

She saw that the watch no longer worked, but “I think it can (still be used), so I kept it”, she said.

“I think I can buy the batteries, I can give it to my nieces.”

She thought the same of the damaged Gerald Genta watch, but said in court that she was not aware of how much it cost.

Parti also told the court about her typical workday with the Liews.

She would start work at around 5am and end at 11pm.

She worked Monday to Saturday, and on her day off on Sunday, she would go out only after finishing the chores in the morning.

Parti said that her monthly salary in 2016 was around S$600, up from S$300 when she first started. Her contract, she said, was renewed every two years.

The trial continues today. — TODAY