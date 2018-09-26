Johor records second highest domestic violence cases, after Selangor

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 26 — Johor recorded 3,424 cases of domestic violence between 2013 and last May, making it the second highest after Selangor with 4,064 cases.

State Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said according to the statistics released by the police, misunderstanding was identified as the main cause of domestic violence.

“Uncontrollable anger causes men or husbands to commit violence by hitting, slapping, kicking and others.

“From January to May this year, 2,276 cases of domestic violence were recorded. Women, aged between 26 and 35, were the highest and 758 cases involved married women,” she said at the closing ceremony of the Ending Violence Against Women seminar and campaign here yesterday.

Liow said the state government viewed the matter seriously as it would not only cause physical injuries but also tarnish the dignity of the victims.

“Such incidents will also cause prolonged trauma to the victims, especially the children.

“We are afraid that if it is left unchecked, our children, especially teenagers, will run away from home, involved in drugs, gangsterism, abortion and baby dumping,” she said. — Bernama