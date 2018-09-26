PAC to haul up Najib over alleged RM19b tax refund hole

Kiandee said Najib, a former finance minister, is due to testify on Oct 17. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has summoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for its inquiry into the government’s claim that RM19.4 billion meant for Goods and Services Tax refunds was missing.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Najib, a former finance minister, is due to testify on Oct 17.

Aside from Najib, others called include former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah; he previously testified on Sept 13 but must face the committee again on Oct 16.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will give his evidence on Oct 22.

“PAC hopes to conclude the probe into the GST refunds issue after all three of them (Najib, Irwan and Lim) testify before the committee,” said Kiandee in a statement today.

Without giving a timeline, Kiandee said the summary of the report will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat, with recommendations presented to the government later.

During proceedings on Sept 12 and 13, Kiandee said former second finance ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah (March 2008 to June 2016) and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (June 2016 to April 2018) also gave their testimonies.

Treasury deputy chief secretary-general (policy) Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa also testified during the proceedings.

“Both the former finance ministers explained and clarified over policy matters and their responsibilities over the GST refunds when they held office. Each testified for more than an hour,” he said.