Enjoyed reading ‘Billion Dollar Whale’? BM version coming in November

Tom Wright poses with a copy of ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ September 25, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Bahasa Malaysia version of bestseller Billion Dollar Whale, on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, is expected to hit stores sometime this November, former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said today.

Zaid said the publishing company ZI Publications Sdn Bhd which he owns had obtained the rights to translate and publish the BM version of the book two months ago.

"Translation done but need further refinement. Doing the cover design now.

"Launch November, when we are ready," he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Zaid indicated that the BM version would carry the book's original title, which he described as a "nice name".

ZI Publications also holds the distribution rights for the BM version of the book.

It is not known yet if readers will be able to pre-order the BM version of the book and how much the book will be priced.

Earlier, Zaid had on his official Twitter account wrote: "Penerbit Hachett New York telah beri persetujuan kpd ZI supaya ramai orangMelayu boleh baca cerita Jho Low".

(Publisher Hachett New York has given its approval to ZI so many Malays can read the story of Jho Low).

Hachette Books is the publisher of Billion Dollar Whale — a tell-all book on fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal — which was written by Wall Street Journal journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.

Yesterday, hundreds of people showed up at the Kinokuniya bookstore here for a chance to purchase a copy of the Billion Dollar Whale during its launch in Malaysia by co-author Wright. It is currently selling at RM79.90, although some bookstores offer rebates.

Wright yesterday said negotiations are ongoing to turn the book into a movie.