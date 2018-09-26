Report: Port Dickson awaiting poll with hope and heartbreak

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Port Dickson by-election this Oct 13 has elicited mixed responses from the electorate and observers, according to Singapore’s Straits Times.

“Two decades of Datuk Seri Anwar’s Reformasi struggle will end here in Port Dickson with victory. He will inject radiance... into the whole of Malaysia,” Jeffryazly Johari, a PKR party officer told Straits Times.

A total of 75,770 people are eligible to vote in the semi-urban constituency that comprises 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese and 22 per cent Indians.

Analysts said Anwar is almost certain of winning, but the margin and the voter turnout remain the key issues.

“The by-election will effectively be a mini referendum on his ascendance to premiership.” The ST quoted political analyst Wong Chin Huat as saying.

The daily said Anwar’s decision to stand in Port Dickson surprised constituents, but they are excited with the prospect having the prime minister designate as their member of parliament.

They believe he will help to bring development and growth to the town, a popular tourist destination, including new highways and possibly an airport.

”You can’t expect the constituency of a future prime minister to be backward, can you? Voters are excited to be part of history,” Port Dickson PKR secretary Mohd Amin Harun said.

However, not everybody is in favour of the by election estimated to cost RM3.6 million even if they accept that Anwar must be elected before he can take over as prime minister.

Some Port Dickson residents cited “voter fatigue”, saying the general election was barely four months ago.

Others disagreed with PKR’s move to force the vacancy after securing a hard-fought victory in Port Dickson back in May.

The by-election was called after retired admiral Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned on Sept 12 to make way for Anwar.

“One of my friends died in a road accident in May while rushing to vote for PKR and Datuk Danyal. A human life was lost and now they want to change MP in barely four months! We feel like our vote is worthless,” building contractor Ali Rosdi told Straits Times.

The National Patriots Association also criticised Danyal’s resignation.

“It’s not that I disagree that Anwar should contest. But why go for a seat held by a veteran? Is there no other constituency Anwar can contest?” ST quoted president Brig Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohd Arshad Raji as saying.