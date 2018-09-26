Maybank’s Hasnita is new Mara chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced the appointment of Dr Hasnita Hashim as new chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara).

The post was previously held by Umno’s Datuk Awang Adek Hussin.

Her appointment will be effective October 1.



Hasnita is currently Maybank Asset Management Group chairman and a board member of Maybank Banking Bhd.

She has a doctorate in nuclear physics from Oxford University and 26 years of experience in global financial management.

Among her previous positions include being chief executive officer at Guidance Investments, a subsidiary of Guidance Financial Group.



She started his career at Coopers & Lybrand Deloitte, London as an actuary. She is also a member of the Institute of Actuaries.



The PMO also announced the selection of Prof Tan Seri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin, Datuk Syed Tamim Ansari Syed Mohamed, Tengku Tan Seri Mahaleel Tengku Ariff and Zakri Khir to the council.



The rest of the appointments are also effective Oct 1.