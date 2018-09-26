Huda Beauty is reportedly launching four new scents under a sub brand

Huda Kattan on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Makeup mogul Huda Kattan is reportedly expanding her Huda Beauty cosmetics empire with the launch of a sub brand.

The beauty-blogger-turned-entrepreneur is preparing to launch a fragrance sub brand for the release of her cult brand’s upcoming debut fragrance collection, WWD reports, which is said to be set for release this November.

Huda Beauty first kickstarted rumours of a fragrance launch back in July, when an episode of the “Huda Boss” Facebook Watch TV show showed Kattan sending her sister and business partner Mona Kattan to the perfume hotspot of Grasse, France.

Mona later took to Instagram to confirm the news, excitedly telling her 1.6 million followers: “It’s official guys!! We’re launching our own fragrance!! Years in the making!”

However, according to WWD, the brand is releasing not one but four different scents designed to be combined and worn together, created in partnership with the perfume maker Firmenich and spanning notes of Jasmine Sambac Absolute, Vanilla and Rose Centifolia.

Huda Beauty is the latest of several big brands to turn its attention to perfume: Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian has seen huge success this year with her KKW Fragrance brand, while Nicki Minaj and Lily Aldridge are just two of the many celebrities to have recently announced that they have their own fragrances in the pipeline. — AFP-Relaxnews