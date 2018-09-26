Study: Kids whose mothers use marijuana likely to try it at younger age

Mothers who smoke marijuana during their children’s first 12 years may influence the age at which children try the drug. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — New US research has found that mothers who use marijuana during the first 12 years of their child’s life may be influencing at what age their child starts using the drug.

Carried out by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the new study is the first to establish a link between a mother’s cannabis use before her child turns 12 and the child’s earlier initiation to the drug in a nationally-representative, longitudinal cohort.

After looking at data on 4,440 children and 2,586 mothers, the researchers found that the children whose mothers used marijuana were at increased risk for marijuana initiation before the age 17, with the median age of initiation found to be 16, compared to age 18 among children of non-users.

The team also found that the effect was slightly stronger among non-Hispanic, non-black children.

The findings suggest that maternal cannabis use may be a risk factor for early initiation among children. Although marijuana is generally thought to be less harmful than other drugs, an earlier age at initiation has been linked to a higher risk of experiencing negative health consequences such as anxiety and depressive disorders. Marijuana use during childhood and adolescence have previously been associated with impairments in attention, concentration, decision-making and working memory, and increased impulsivity.

The researchers now suggest that preventive interventions should be considered to delay initiation among children of cannabis users.

“Early initiation is one of the strongest predictors of the likelihood of experiencing health consequences from marijuana use. In a shifting regulatory environment in which we expect adult marijuana use to become more normative, developing a deeper and more nuanced understanding of social risk factors for early initiation is a critical step in intervention design and delivery,” explained lead investigator Natasha A. Sokol, ScD.

“Cannabis has recognised therapeutic benefits for treating a number of different medical conditions. There is also evidence that the availability of legal medical and recreational cannabis may reduce population opioid overdose deaths,” she continued, adding that “given the neurocognitive, health, and social consequences associated with early use, delaying initiation may be an important, but undervalued, public health goal.” — AFP-Relaxnews