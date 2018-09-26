Kit Siang: Make Malaysia ‘leading nation of integrity’

Lim said Malaysia must reach the top 20th percentile of Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has urged Malaysians to transform the country into a “world-class, top nation” following Pakatan Harapan’s victory, including to turn it into a “leading nation of integrity”.

To achieve this, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysia must reach the top 20th percentile of Transparency International’s (TI) annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI).



“It is not just the Pakatan Harapan federal government, but the 30 million Malaysians, who must declare an all-out war against corruption, abuses of power and all forms of malpractices,” Lim said in a speech.

He was speaking to Malaysians at the Merrin School in Avonhead, Christchurch of New Zealand yesterday. His speech text was made available to the media.

Last year, Malaysia fell from 55th place to 62nd out of 180 countries, with a score of 47 out of 100.

In comparison, Malaysia’s best ranking was in 1995 at 23rd out of 41 countries.

Lim had questioned the reason behind Malaysia’s decline during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s nine-year administration, claiming Malaysia’s record has been marred by scandals such those involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Felda, Tabung Haji, and Mara.

“Malaysia’s TI CPI ranking and score would have taken a further nosedive if such corruption and malpractices had been known, which is why there is a need for an all-out war against corruption in a New Malaysia,” he said.