Report: Indian national took three days just to get visa renewed

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — An Indian national reportedly had to wait three days at the Immigration Department’s office in Shah Alam just to get his visa renewed.

The Star reported today that 44-year-old Salman (not his real name), claimed that it took three days before he could renew his visa at the department’s counter at the Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) complex.

He said he first went to the complex at 7.30am last Wednesday.

“There were already many queuing up for their number. After two hours, I was told the number had run out.

“I returned on Monday and this time I arrived at about 6.45am. After two hours, I was disappointed when told that the numbers had all been taken up,” said Salman as quoted in the report.

He said he was then told to try again at 4.30am yesterday.

“It was only when I was able to apply for my visa renewal,” he said.

Salman, who was married to a Malaysian for about 10 years, said he was not the only one who faced such a dilemma.

Selangor Immigration Department director Mohamad Shukri Nawi reportedly apologised for the hassle, and said the unpredictable number of people who came each day could be the cause.

He mentioned the department was looking into reducing the waiting time and separating cases that took a shorter time to process.