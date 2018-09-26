The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ gets 50th anniversary box sets

As for ‘Sergent Pepper’ in 2017, The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ is being reissued for its 50th anniversary. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Released November 22, 1968, the eponymous Beatles album, better known as the White Album, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, four anniversary packages are slated for release November 9.

The Instagram page of the Beatles — one of the 20th century’s most iconic bands — announces a suite of White Album packages coming November 9. The record — commonly referred to as the White Album due to the colour of its cover — will be reissued in four special editions to mark its 50th anniversary.

The album will be available in super-deluxe seven-disc, deluxe four-LP, deluxe three-CD and two-LP editions. The super deluxe box set includes three CDs featuring 50 recordings, most previously unreleased, from White Album studio sessions.

This bumper box set also includes a Blu-ray and a 164-page book of rare photos of the British band, reproductions of hand-written song lyrics and written pieces by Paul McCartney and others.

The album features hits such as Back in the U.S.S.R., While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Helter Skelter, Revolution and Blackbird. The four anniversary editions are available to preorder on the band’s website: https://www.thebeatlesonline.co.uk/ — AFP-Relaxnews