Supporters gather outside of court ahead of Baling MP’s remand hearing

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is led to the magistrate's court for his remand hearing in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — A group of some 50 people have gathered outside the magistrate's court here ahead of the remand hearing for Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

The crowd, which had waited anxiously for Azeez’s arrival since 8am are here to show support for the Umno supreme council member, who was arrested along with his brother by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday over allegations of corruption and money laundering, said to be in the millions of ringgit.

The group is led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Azeez, who is also the former chairman of Tabung Haji, arrived at the court complex at 10:30am along with two other suspects, believed to be his brother and one other relative.

All three men wore MACC’s orange lockup shirts and were handcuffed while being escorted by police personnel to the magistrate's court here.

He was greeted by cheers from the crowd with some shouting “Long live Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim.”