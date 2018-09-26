Rosmah arrives at MACC HQ for questioning

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Headquarters here to be questioned as part of investigations into money-laundering cases.

She arrived at 9.52am in a black Proton Perdana, and was dressed in a green headscarf and baju kurung.

Rosmah smiled briefly upon exiting the car, before heading straight to the lobby's reception counter.



She did not address the crowd of journalists and photographers who have gathered at the headquarters since 7am this morning.



Also present was Rosmah's lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran who accompanied her into the building.



The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to be detained over money laundering-related cases, where investigators believe funds from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), were used to purchase supplement products.



Sources said investigators were expected to question her on the purchase of hormone-based anti-ageing products from the United States worth over RM1 million and several other purchase.



This is Rosmah's second meeting with graft busters this year following the election defeat of the Barisan Nasional government on May 9.



On June 5, Rosmah was called by MACC investigators to have her statement recorded over an investigation into SRC International Sdn Bhd.



It was earlier reported that she may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering under the Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA).