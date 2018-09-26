Bursa opens lower

Amidst the more subdued global markets, shares on Bursa Malaysia open lower. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, taking the cue from the overnight fall on Wall Street with the US-China trade dispute continuing to dominate the sentiment, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.74 points lower at 1,789.73 from yesterday's close of 1,794.47, after opening 5.47 points lower today at 1,789.

However, on the broader market, gainers led losers 119 to 73, with 170 unchanged, 1,542 untraded and 98 others suspended.

Volume stood at 101.09 million units valued at RM45.49 million.

Maybank IB Research in a note said the market might extend its consolidation on renewed trade worries while sentiment will also stay cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting ending today.

“However, the firm oil price should continue to lend support to oil & gas stocks.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,780 and 1,810 today. Downside supports are 1,780 and 1,760,” it added.

Of heavyweights, Public Bank and Tenaga fell four sen each to RM24.96 and RM15.12 respectively, Petronas Chemicals slipped 13 sen to RM9.28, CIMB Group added three sen to RM6.03 while Maybank was flat at RM9.80.

For actives, Vortex edged up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, VS Industry warrant added 1.5 sen to 30 sen while Sapura Energy, Borneo Oil and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at 44 sen, six sen and RM1.18 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was down 19.26 points at 12,494.07, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 21.86 points to 12,298.40 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 32.41 points to 12,615.23.

The FBM Ace Index was up 17.71 points at 5,210.58 and the FBM 70 improved 15.21 points to 14,769.44.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 17.85 points to 7,512.71 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.71 point to 176.31, but the Finance Index rose 12.90 points to 17,819.77. — Bernama