Weezer share a video for their ‘Africa’ cover

Weird Al Yankovic stars in the video for Weezer’s ‘Africa’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Back in May, the American band Weezer caused a sensation with their cover of Toto’s legendary song, Africa. The band have now released a video to accompany their version of the song.

Pitchfork reports that a fan request originally led the band to cover the 1982 Toto track. Weezer’s version of the song went on to score the band their first Billboard Hot 100 hit in a decade.

Africa by Weezer now has a music video, starring the musician, Weird Al Yankovic.

The American music website reports that Toto returned the favour by covering the Californian band’s track, Hash Pipe.

Weezer recently shared the single, California Snow, which features on the soundtrack to Brendan Walter’s upcoming movie, Spell. — AFP-Relaxnews