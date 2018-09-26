Disney’s ‘High Fidelity’ TV series will star Zoe Kravitz

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz arrive to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 22, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Disney has signed up the American actress to star in High Fidelity, a TV series based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, previously made into a movie starring John Cusack.

US entertainment media reports that Zoe Kravitz has landed the lead role in a series coming to Disney’s streaming service. Based on Hornby’s book and the 2000 Stephen Frears movie, this new version of High Fidelity tells the story from a female point of view.

Kravitz will play a music fan and record store owner with a passion for pop culture. As well as starring in the show, the American actress will executive produce alongside the series creators and writers, Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. The 10-episode series will screen on the streaming service currently being developed by Disney, which is expected to launch towards the end of 2019.

The casting is an interesting choice, since Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, played a musician called Marie De Salle in Stephen Frears’ movie adaptation. Kravitz takes over the lead role previously played by John Cusack in the 2000 movie about record shop owner Rob Gordon and his love life.

The star appeared to express some reservations about this latest adaptation for the small screen, posting on Twitter in April:

The woman part seems good / the rest not so much - but it’s nicks book hope at least he’s involved- if he’s not - it’ll suck https://t.co/ymEtRmEInQ — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 7, 2018

Kravitz recently starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, and is reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson for season two. She also stars in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, out November 16. — AFP-Relaxnews