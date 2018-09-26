Trump says International Criminal Court has ‘no legitimacy’

US President Donald Trump looks over to Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a bilateral meeting at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — US President Donald Trump used a speech before the United Nations General Assembly yesterday to accuse the International Criminal Court of lacking any legitimacy, saying it violated “all principles of justice”.

“As far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority,” Trump said of the world court.

“The ICC claims near-universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country, violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable global bureaucracy.” — AFP