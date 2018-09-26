Selena Gomez teases Puma collection with new sneaker

Selena Gomez unveils new ‘Defy x SG’ sneaker for Puma. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Selena Gomez has offered a sneak peek at her upcoming Puma fashion collection with a new version of the “Defy” sneaker.

The singer and actress has teamed up with the sportswear giant on the “Defy x SG”, the first piece from her upcoming collaboration with the label, which is set to launch this winter.

Featuring a shiny textured knitted upper and elegant grey hues, the women’s shoe has been designed for both the gym and the street, and comes with “Profoam” cushioning and a high rebound.

“To see the final product of something that you’ve worked on is a surreal feeling,” Gomez said in a statement. “I’m so happy that people will be able to wear something I’ve designed, I hope everyone will love it as much as I do.”

The move is the latest milestone in the year-long working relationship between Puma and Gomez, who was first unveiled as a brand ambassador back in 2017. To mark the occasion, Puma is donating US$100,000 (RM413,750) to the “Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research”, which helps support lupus research at the University of Southern California.

Gomez is on something of a roll in terms of fashion design — the star dropped her long-awaited collection for the heritage brand Coach last month, ahead of New York Fashion Week. — AFP-Relaxnews