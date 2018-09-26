Paris says France, Spain, Germany, Portugal to share Aquarius migrants

A handout photo released on September 24, 2018 by SOS Mediterranee shows the Aquarius rescue ship run by non-governmental organisations SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, September 18, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 26 — France, Germany, Spain and Portugal will take in the 58 migrants aboard the Aquarius rescue ship, the French government said yesterday, confirming another deal to share out migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

France will take 18 while Germany and Spain will each welcome 15, a government source told AFP.

Portugal said earlier it would take 10.

All of them will be able to lodge a request for asylum, which will be analysed by the countries individually.

“Yet again a European solution has been found,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a statement, shortly after Malta announced it would allow the migrants to be brought to its shores after being disembarked in international waters.

The NGO operators of the ship had said they were heading for the French port of Marseille.

But France had signalled it was reluctant to welcome the vessel and suggested it should instead dock in Malta, which is nearer its current position.

Lauding the deal as “humane and effective” Philippe said it satisfied the need to quickly bring the migrants to a port of safety and then distribute them among willing European countries.

“France has once again accepted its responsibilities,” he declared, adding that Paris had helped broker several deals on the relocation of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean since June when Italy began turning away NGO-operated rescue vessels. — AFP