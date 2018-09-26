Proud Lampard revels in win over mentor Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks with Derby County manager Frank Lampard at Old Trafford in Manchester September 25, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Sept 26 — Derby County manager Frank Lampard picked up the biggest scalp so far in his young managerial career yesterday when his second tier Championship team knocked Manchester United, coached by his former boss Jose Mourinho, out of the League Cup.

Derby won 8-7 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes. It had taken a last-gasp header from United substitute Marouane Fellaini to take the contest into a shootout.

Lampard, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, was rewarded for naming a full-strength side, in contrast to many managers in this competition, fielding the same team that beat Brentford 3-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

“It was the easiest selection I’ve had. They played so well against Brentford and I knew how much they all wanted to play. I wanted to come here and win,” Lampard told reporters.

It was a tense end to the game but Derby kept their cool, scoring all of their spotkicks in front of United’s fans in the Stretford End.

“I’m a bit shell shocked (but) in a good way,” said Lampard.

“What a performance from the team and in terms of personality...

“To have the personality to step up and take penalties and perform the way they did, I’m just a proud manager, they were great,” he added.

“I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it’s right up there.”

The highlight of the performance was Harry Wilson’s 59th-minute free kick, which was brilliantly driven home from 30 metres out by the 21-year-old Wales international, who is on loan from Liverpool.

“I know we are a good team, we wanted to come here and go toe-to-toe with United,” said Wilson.

“The free kick was too far out to curl it so I put my laces through it and tried to get movement on the ball.” — Reuters