The charming ‘RPG Time: The Legend of Wright’ scoops Sense of Wonder award wins

‘RPG Time: The Legend of Wright’ is expected to launch Summer 2019. — Picture courtesy o Deskworks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — Clinching a triple cup of awards at the Tokyo Game Show’s indie showcase, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is headed to iOS, Android and Steam in mid-2019.

At first resembling a cluttered school desk with a 1990s Game Boy style console in the middle, RPG Time gives way to a pencil-drawn, animated colouring book aesthetic.

Suitably, it’s about a school student whose friend wants them to test out a hand-drawn adventure they’ve made.

Developed by a modest two-person team, RPG Time made a public debut at May’s indie game festival BitSummit Tokyo, where it attracted a nomination for the Outlaw Award.

Then at this past weekend’s Tokyo Game Show Sense of Wonder Night it left with the Art, Presentation and Audience awards.

It was among an eight-game selection of titles chosen for the annual event, including Australian-made puzzle adventure The Gardens Between, welcomed onto PS4, Switch, Mac, Linux and PC with a raft of warm reviews in the days prior to its SOWN showing.

Also featured at Sense of Wonder Night 2018 were origami fairy adventure Kamiori (available now on Android and iOS), virtual reality challenge Richie’s Plank Experience (available now on VR PCs), surreal journey The Inner Friend (PC, soon on PS4 and Xbox One), rope and sculpture unwrapper Zen Bound 2 (available now on Nintendo Switch), free PC download Block King, and the LED-hopping microcomputer-powered Rotoring.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright has been announced for a Summer 2019 release on iOS, Android and computers (via Steam,) with additional platforms to be confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews