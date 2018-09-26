Mexican star Luis Gerardo Méndez in new 'Charlie's Angels' movie

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Mexican star Luis Gerardo Méndez has joined the star-studded cast of Sony's new Charlie's Angels movie, ahead of the film's scheduled premiere in theatres next year.

The actor — who most recently landed his English-language debut Murder Mystery, alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston — will now star opposite an impressive cast already on board for the "Charlie's Angels project, including: Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Patrick Stewart.

Although full details for Méndez's character have not yet been revealed, he will play a character named The Saint in the film, which is to be directed by Banks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new story takes the female-fronted detective-agency premise of the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies global, with the Townsend Agency now a security and intelligence service that has teams around the world.

The fresh Charlie's Angels film will focus on one of those teams and the next generation of Angels, and is slated for release in theatres on September 27, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews