Qatar Airways wins big at passenger choice awards

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Qatar Airways emerged the big winner at the 2019 Passenger Choice Awards, taking home awards for best cabin service and best in-flight dining.
Organised by the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX, the awards are based on passenger feedback on the travel-organising app TripIt with which it has a partnership.
Flyers were asked to rate their overall flight experience on a five-star scale, along with the flight's seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage offerings, entertainment and Wi-Fi.
Between July 1, 2017 and June 31, 2018, more than a million flights were rated by passengers travelling on about 500 airlines.
Of the five categories, Qatar managed to take two awards.
Here are the winners:
Alaska Airlines: Best Seat Comfort
Qatar Airways: Best Cabin Service
Emirates: Best Entertainment
Qatar Airways: Best Food & Beverage
JetBlue: Best Wi-Fi
Meanwhile, the awards were part of the APEX Expo, an industry event which is expected to attract 5,000 people over the four-day conference ending September 27.
APEX also announced the results of the Official Airline Ratings, pitched as the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.
Based on the same passenger survey results from TripIt, the airline ratings awarded 25 global airlines five-star status.
In the four-star status, 23 global airlines made the cut.
Here are the global airlines with five stars in alphabetical order:
Aeroflot Russian Airlines
Air Canada
Air New Zealand
All Nippon Airways
American Airlines
Asiana Airlines
Austrian Airlines
Cathay Pacific
China Airlines
Delta Air Lines
Emirates
Etihad Airways
EVA Air
Finnair
Garuda Indonesia
Japan Airlines
Korean Air
LATAM Airlines
Lufthansa
Qantas Airways
Singapore Airlines
Qatar Airways
Swiss International Air Lines
Turkish Airlines
Virgin Atlantic — AFP-Relaxnews