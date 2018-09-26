Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Qatar Airways wins big at passenger choice awards

Published 1 hour ago on 26 September 2018

Qatar Airways took home Best Cabin Service and Food &amp; Beverage awards. — AFP pic
Qatar Airways took home Best Cabin Service and Food &amp; Beverage awards. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Qatar Airways emerged the big winner at the 2019 Passenger Choice Awards, taking home awards for best cabin service and best in-flight dining. 

Organised by the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX, the awards are based on passenger feedback on the travel-organising app TripIt with which it has a partnership. 

Flyers were asked to rate their overall flight experience on a five-star scale, along with the flight's seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage offerings, entertainment and Wi-Fi. 

Between July 1, 2017 and June 31, 2018, more than a million flights were rated by passengers travelling on about 500 airlines. 

Of the five categories, Qatar managed to take two awards. 

Here are the winners: 

Alaska Airlines: Best Seat Comfort 

Qatar Airways: Best Cabin Service 

Emirates: Best Entertainment 

Qatar Airways: Best Food & Beverage 

JetBlue: Best Wi-Fi 

Meanwhile, the awards were part of the APEX Expo, an industry event which is expected to attract 5,000 people over the four-day conference ending September 27.

APEX also announced the results of the Official Airline Ratings, pitched as the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.  

Based on the same passenger survey results from TripIt, the airline ratings awarded 25 global airlines five-star status. 

In the four-star status, 23 global airlines made the cut. 

Here are the global airlines with five stars in alphabetical order: 

Aeroflot Russian Airlines 
Air Canada 
Air New Zealand 
All Nippon Airways 
American Airlines 
Asiana Airlines 
Austrian Airlines 
Cathay Pacific 
China Airlines 
Delta Air Lines 
Emirates 
Etihad Airways 
EVA Air 
Finnair 
Garuda Indonesia 
Japan Airlines 
Korean Air 
LATAM Airlines 
Lufthansa 
Qantas Airways 
Singapore Airlines 
Qatar Airways 
Swiss International Air Lines 
Turkish Airlines 
Virgin Atlantic — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Life