Qatar Airways wins big at passenger choice awards

Qatar Airways took home Best Cabin Service and Food & Beverage awards. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Qatar Airways emerged the big winner at the 2019 Passenger Choice Awards, taking home awards for best cabin service and best in-flight dining.

Organised by the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX, the awards are based on passenger feedback on the travel-organising app TripIt with which it has a partnership.

Flyers were asked to rate their overall flight experience on a five-star scale, along with the flight's seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage offerings, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

Between July 1, 2017 and June 31, 2018, more than a million flights were rated by passengers travelling on about 500 airlines.

Of the five categories, Qatar managed to take two awards.

Here are the winners:

Alaska Airlines: Best Seat Comfort

Qatar Airways: Best Cabin Service

Emirates: Best Entertainment

Qatar Airways: Best Food & Beverage

JetBlue: Best Wi-Fi

Meanwhile, the awards were part of the APEX Expo, an industry event which is expected to attract 5,000 people over the four-day conference ending September 27.

APEX also announced the results of the Official Airline Ratings, pitched as the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.

Based on the same passenger survey results from TripIt, the airline ratings awarded 25 global airlines five-star status.

In the four-star status, 23 global airlines made the cut.

Here are the global airlines with five stars in alphabetical order:

Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Air Canada

Air New Zealand

All Nippon Airways

American Airlines

Asiana Airlines

Austrian Airlines

Cathay Pacific

China Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Emirates

Etihad Airways

EVA Air

Finnair

Garuda Indonesia

Japan Airlines

Korean Air

LATAM Airlines

Lufthansa

Qantas Airways

Singapore Airlines

Qatar Airways

Swiss International Air Lines

Turkish Airlines

Virgin Atlantic — AFP-Relaxnews