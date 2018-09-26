‘Death Stranding’ trailer: Game actor Troy Baker joins Hollywood cast

‘Death Stranding’ is the latest Kojima project to draw on cinematic and interactive sensibilities. — Picture courtesy of Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — Game director Hideo Kojima has long been known for his cinematic aspirations and, having already brought Hollywood into Death Stranding via Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux and Guillermo del Toro, unveils a veteran game actor in a new trailer.

Science fiction adventure Death Stranding, wrapped in mystery in accordance with its director’s instructions, appears to have revealed some of its more recognisable, traditional foundations through a Tokyo Game Show trailer.

Unveiled during PlayStation Japan’s TGS 2018 presentation and initially dispersed online via Kojima’s Twitter account, this preview leads up to an encounter with the Man in a Golden Mask — played by motion capture and voice actor Troy Baker, of Metal Gear Solid V, BioShock Infinite and The Last of Us — who summons a gigantic, roaring Medusa-headed petroleum lion.

The confrontational meeting between Baker and Reedus’s characters could be seen a precursor to armed combat, or the introduction to a stealthy escape; Kojima has previously inferred that he is interested in exploring connection, belonging and possession rather than more stereotypically violent interactions.

How indicative it is of the game as a whole remains to be seen, given Kojima’s well-established fondness for leading and misleading his audience.

Taking place in a sci-fi world that is both lush and spoiled, Death Stranding appears to have Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) as its lead, a hazmat-suited researcher on some sort of wandering mission; Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) functions as a military leader with Lea Seydoux (James Bond film Spectre), understood to work with the Reedus character in some capacity.

Also involved are Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman), Emily O’Brien (The Young and the Restless) and Tommie Earl Jenkins (Go Jetters); Jenkins was revealed over the TGS weekend to play another metal-masked character.

Having overseen the creation and development of the iconic Metal Gear franchise, Hideo Kojima left publisher Konami short of his series’ 30th anniversary and set up in partnership with Sony PlayStation for Death Stranding. — AFP-Relaxnews