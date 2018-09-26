Malay Mail

Cost of living shows little sign of easing, weeks after SST kicks in

Published 1 hour ago on 26 September 2018

A cashier tallying up purchases from customers. Almost a month after Putrajaya rolled out the new Sales and Services Tax (SST), the full impact is yet to be felt on the ground. — TODAY pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Almost a month after Putrajaya rolled out the new Sales and Services Tax (SST), the full impact is yet to be felt on the ground, with consumers interviewed by TODAY saying they have not seen a pronounced dip in the cost of living.

Self-employed Lester Kong, 38, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, said the only reduction he sees is his broadband bill, which has gone down slightly from RM200.35 to RM189.

“Other than that, my expenses remain more or less the same, at RM1,200 a month,” he said.

Systems engineer Ng Jason added: “My monthly household expenses only dropped by RM100, from RM1,500 during the pre-SST time to RM1,400 now.”

