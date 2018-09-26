Malay Mail

Malaysian car dealers grapple with long waiting lists after tax holiday

Published 1 hour ago on 26 September 2018

Potential customers looking at a car at a Honda showroom in Seremban, Negri Sembilan. — TODAY pic
SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — The three-month tax holiday between the abolishment of Malaysia’s controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the kicking in of the new sales tax regime on Sept 1 had seen soaring sales for new vehicles.

But not all is well, with the spike in demand resulting in a long waiting list for cars.

Everlyn Kan, 40, has been waiting for the delivery of her new Perodua Myvi since mid-June.

She paid RM300 (S$99.14) to book the hatchback but has yet to take delivery.

