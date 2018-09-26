Did a flexible polyimide film give away the Samsung Galaxy F cost and production run?

Will Samsung’s foldable phone cost US$2000? — AFP pic

SEOUL, Sept 26 — Last week Patently Apple connected the dots between Samsung’s Galaxy F and Sumitomo Chemical. This step around a mass-production supplier suggests that there will be a limited batch of the phone.

In light of the competition with brands like Huawei, reporters have been eating up the buzz about Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy F, frequently and hurriedly.

If all goes according to the company’s plan, this phone will be the first ever smartphone with a folding display, and tech insiders hope to see it announced this November at the brand’s Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Though the folding display is just out of reach for several manufacturers at this point, Samsung’s may be out of reach for their consumers anyway.

The flexible adhesive film, a polyimide film, that will be used for the screen will be supplied by a Japanese electronic materials firm called Sumitomo Chemical — and this revelation probably reveals more than Samsung bargained for.

This supplier was selected, “because they could meet small supply orders.”

With this information, it’s easy to gather that Samsung is not planning to mass produce the Galaxy F and, with a limited amount available, the price tag is rumoured to be around US$2,000 (RM8,275). That’s a quite a pretty penny to put a flip-phone back in your pocket.

However, the phone may not be in the conventional “flip phone” format that we all know.

Samsung has been patenting various folding styles recently ranging from those like the classic Razr to a modernised yet old-timey scroll display.

So will we see something basic and recognisable in November or something new and fresh? — AFP-Relaxnews