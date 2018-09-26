See something you like? Just take a Snap to order it

Snapchat introduces Visual Search. — Picture courtesy of Snap Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — Snapchat began testing a Visual Search feature this week that allows users to simply take a picture of a product or barcode to find it on Amazon.

On Monday, Snapchat announced in a blogpost that this week marks the debut of its Visual Search testing phase, a feature designed to make shopping easier than ever.

The instructions are simple: if you see something you like, just snap it. End of story. An Amazon card will appear on-screen displaying the product, price, user rating, and even Prime availability.

If you’re interested in seeing more details, viewing all the results, or purchasing the item, you can tap the button indicated on the card to be redirected to the Amazon app or web page.

With this latest functionality Snapchat is taking online browsing to a new level and further bringing together e-commerce and social media. — AFP-Relaxnews