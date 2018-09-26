MacOS Mojave hits digital shelves

The new macOS Mojave brings Dark Mode to its users. — Picture courtesy of Apple Newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — On Monday Apple released the 15th main version of macOS, Mojave, designed to make using your Mac smoother and more comfortable than ever.

Apple has not been shy in advertising the new Dark Mode display that comes with the Mojave software update.

The setup has been on the wishlist of many who have been squinting their eyes during the waking hours of the day as they finish up that project before the 8am deadline.

That’s far from the only interface change that comes with Mojave OS. Also with your eyes in mind, Apple has implemented a Dynamic Desktop created to shift images that complement the time of the day.

But in order to appreciate that beautiful wallpaper, you need to get all those unorganised files off your desktop which can be conveniently decluttered with Stacks.

This feature can organise files into neat little piles based on file type like text document, PDF, and photo, or by file characteristics like the date created.

Finder has been enhanced with a Gallery View accompanied by a metadata-displaying Preview Pane to make scrolling through all your content easier and more efficient.

Also, within the Preview Pane are Quick Actions that allow for quick addition of password protection to your files.

Lastly, Quick Look lets you display and edit images in ways previously not possible. You can even trim audio and video clips with the new feature.

Instead of having to press three buttons miraculously at the same time, Mojave equips users with a Screenshot utility that even allows for screenshots to be stored somewhere besides the desktop.

The new Continuity Camera seamlessly connects the Mac to the iPhone; pictures taken with the phone can be directly uploaded onto the computer simply by selecting “Import From” in whichever app you need to add the image or video.

Meanwhile, the upgraded Mac App Store features a new Discover tab to make finding new apps or apps that meet specific needs easier.

As for Safari, it has been updated with the user’s privacy in mind. For example, Intelligent Tracking Prevention “helps prevent social media ‘Like’ or ‘Share’ buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without permission.”

It even simplifies your system information while you’re online to keep companies from tracking your unique data ‘fingerprint.’

Aimed at the avid day and night internet user, this generation of macOS was designed to make the Mac interface experience more attractive and user friendly, and by adding safer browsing features at a time when privacy issues are on the mind of many, Apple may gain more users’ trust. — AFP-Relaxnews