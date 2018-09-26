‘The Walking Dead’ game could continue despite studio closure

‘The Walking Dead — The Final Season’ was due November 6 and December 18 episodes. — Picture courtesy of Telltale Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — Award-winning adventure game The Walking Dead may reach a conclusion after all, even though development studio Telltale Games closed down at the end of last week.

Telltale Games laid off almost all of its staff in a September 21 announcement, the third such West Coast US studio to do so in three weeks.

It marks a sudden and largely unexpected end of the road for the studio’s staff as well as for its fans, leaving several projects canceled and a couple more in limbo.

One of those, an official spin-off from Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel The Walking Dead — source material for AMC’s zombie apocalypse TV series — was halfway through delivering its final season, September 25’s episode the second of four sold as a single package.

In June 2018, Netflix had partnered with Telltale for a version of Minecraft: Story Mode that could be played over the video streaming service.

“‘Minecraft: Story Mode is still moving forward as planned,” Netflix said in a statement given to Polygon, with the skeleton crew staff retained by Telltale including members of the game’s team.

Netflix had another iron in the fire in the form of a second Stranger Things adaptation — the first, a highly rated Season 1 and 2 interquel, was released for Android and iOS in October 2017.

The network is “evaluating other options” for the show’s possible future as “an interactive medium,” though not explicitly committing to a future as a Telltale-style choice-and-consequence adventure.

And thirdly, Telltale moved to reassure fans that “multiple potential partners have stepped forward to express interest in helping to see [The Walking Dead:] The Final Season through to completion” (per Twitter.)

“While we can’t make any promises today, we are actively working towards a solution that will allow episodes 3 and 4 to be completed and released in some form.” — AFP-Relaxnews