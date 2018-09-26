It’s time to upgrade Office again

Office 2019 is now available. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — All the innovations and enhancements that Office 365 ProPlus users received over the past three years are now collated in Office 2019.

It’s that time of year again — the time to upgrade your Microsoft Office Suite whether you’re a classic user or an IT professional. On Monday, Microsoft announced the release of Office 2019 for Windows and Mac which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Project.

Customers have the option to download one of two version: the standard, one-time “on-premises” release Office 2019 or the cloud-connected Office 365 ProPlus.

The updates to the Office Suite present in the 2019 version are those features and enhancements that have been added to Office 365 ProPlus since 2015. Because it is a one-time release, Office 2019 will not receive updates like Office 365 ProPlus would, “including innovations in collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI), security, and more.”

The enhancements that Office 365 ProPlus users have had access to but will be new to Office 2019 users span across the whole suite.

With Powerpoint 2019, your presentation’s animations go beyond slide animations with Morph and Zoom allowing your slideshow to become cinematic project.

More data analysis features like additional formulas and chart options have been added to Excel 2019.

Word and Outlook 2019 introduce new Learning Tools and Focus Mode, which can darken and hide anything on screen that is not your document, putting what you’re working on in the spotlight.

Though Office 365 ProPlus provides all these enhancements and will continue to have feature updates as they become available, Microsoft states that the company has no intention to discontinue this on-premise version of the Office Suite: “While the cloud offers real benefits in productivity, security, and total cost of ownership, we recognise that each customer is at a different point in their adoption of cloud services.” — AFP-Relaxnews