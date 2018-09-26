What was Jho Low’s end game? ‘Whale’ writer wonders

Wright described Low as an incredibly interesting individual who hates to be alone and is always restless. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — After writing a book about Jho Low’s central role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, Billion Dollar Whale co-author Tom Wright was left wondering what the businessman’s ultimate motives were.

“What was a mystery to me after working on the book for three years is his end game. What was he trying to achieve?

“We talked to a lot of people who have spent time with him and most of their reflections of him were him being a nice guy, but occasionally you get a sense of a darker character,” Wright, a Wall Street Journal editor, said during a televised interview with Astro Awani yesterday.

Wright described Low as an incredibly interesting individual who hates to be alone and is always restless.

“He is always searching for something — some kind of happiness by doing all these constant acquisitions, needing to be the centre of attention and the need to be the person giving favours all the time,” he said.

Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World, co-authored by Wright and Bradley Hope, reportedly claimed that Low — who spent millions of dollars on partying and gambling — craved recognition of his power and prestige more than sex.