Anwar: Audit clears PKR Penang polls

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — PKR has accepted the disputed election results in Penang after the state races were cleared by the party’s election committee (JPP), PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said JPP conducted an audit to ensure the integrity of the election system, after technical problems were reported with the new e-voting system used to conduct PKR’s 2018 election.

“We have identified a few weaknesses by the JPP, including the election process, and [they] have been fixed and will be implemented in the Johor elections on Sept 30,” Anwar told a press conference at PKR’s headquarters here last night.

Last Saturday, Penang PKR JPP secretary Ismail Yusop announced the official election results for 13 divisions in the state.

However, after reports of the disappearance of names of candidates and voters from the e-ballot system, PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin called for the Penang election results to be cancelled and for fresh polls to be held.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party expected to finish its election by early November.

“We have to finish the Perak, Perlis Kedah polls by early November. We have to view our logistics and equipment. If we need to add, we add.

“We have learned our lesson and will improve, not 100 per cent but we will improve,” Saifuddin said at the same press conference.